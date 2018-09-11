“Lives will be lost” in Pierrot, Vieux Fort; resident calls on authorities to intervene

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — As the hurricane season intensifies, a concerned resident of Pierrot, Vieux Fort said a coconut tree is endangering the lives of persons in her neighbourhood and they have done all they can, and is now calling on the authorities again to assist with the situation.

Allison Holder, who lives with her son, told St. Lucia News Online on Tuesday that the coconut tree hangs in the area of three homes including her own.

She said one home houses about eight persons and the other about four.

In the event a storm hits the island and the coconut falls, Holder believes lives will be lost.

“If and when the coconut tree falls nobody knows what direction it’s gonna fall,” she said. “I believe something is gonna happen someday, one of these good days. That coconut tree is very, very dangerous where it is.”

Holder alleges that for many years she and others have been calling on the land owner to cut the tree down, but to no avail. She further alleges that the police and emergency authorities have been made aware of the situation.

The mother noted that she has to leave her house every time there’s “bad weather”.

“I am scared for my life and my son’s. Imagine you have high blood pressure every time there’s a bad weather? It’s always up because I am always scared,” Holder said.

She said the authorities need to intervene urgently and that anyone who can assist is asked to call her at 713-4433.

“I really need someone to hear my cry. My house is in danger and people’s lives,” she said.

The Leeward and Windward Islands have been placed under severe weather alert and ‘watches as a result of storms Isaac and Helene.

Saint Lucia is expected to begin experiencing heavy rainfall and windy conditions between Wednesday and Thursday, according to weather reports.