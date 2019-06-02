Liverpool beat Spurs to win Champions League

Share This On:

(BBC) — Liverpool are the champions of Europe for the sixth time after beating Tottenham 2-0 in a lacklustre all-English Champions League final in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal after only two minutes, slamming home a penalty after Moussa Sissoko handled Sadio Mane’s cross.

It was almost all downhill from there in terms of quality and action – until semi-final hero Divock Origi blasted home a second late on to send Reds fans into delirium.

The quality of the game in the Spanish heat will not bother Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who bounced back from losing last year’s final to Real Madrid.

Tottenham’s gamble to start Harry Kane, who had been out for almost two months with ligament damage, did not pay off and he was subdued, along with most of his team-mates.

Spurs – who did not have a shot on target until the 73rd minute – had their two best chances with 10 minutes to go with Son Heung-min and substitute Lucas Moura having good shots saved by Alisson in quick succession.

It is the Reds’ first trophy under boss Klopp, who had lost his previous six finals including two Champions Leagues.

