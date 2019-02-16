Little success for Russell but Sultans win opener

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 16, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell, had little impact but his Multan Sultans still did enough to beat Islamabad United by five wickets and open their Pakistan Super League campaign on a winning note here Saturday.

Chasing 126 for victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sultans reached their target in the penultimate over, with captain Shoaib Malik top-scoring with a patient unbeaten 31 off 29 deliveries.

The right-handed Russell, batting at number six, smashed 16 from seven balls with two fours and a six in a 26-run, fifth wicket stand off 14 deliveries with Shoaib, before being yorked by seamer Mohammed Sami.

Russell’s Windies teammate Johnson Charles had earlier fallen without scoring at the top of the order, with Sultans three for one in the second over of the innings.

There was also disappointment for Russell when Sultans bowled, going wicket-less as Islamabad, sent in, rallied to 125 for seven, with New Zealander Luke Ronchi blasting 51 off 33 deliveries.

Russell was not selected in the 14-man squad for West Indies’ five-match one-day series against England which bowls off Wednesday in Bridgetown.