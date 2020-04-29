Lisbon PR Awards presents its new jury members

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lisbon PR Awards has the pleasure to announce six new member of its jury.

Ana Catarina Faustino, Partner & Head of Strategy at Lift World, Rita Ramalho, Communication Director at Companhia das Soluções, José Franco, Managing Partner at Corpcom, Briahna Gatlin, Founder at Swank PR, Ben Caspersz, Founder & Managing Director at Claremont, e Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner Europe at Finn Partners will join the rest of the jury members previously announced.

• Ana Catarina Faustino is responsible for the strategy and creativity of Lift World. Ana has experience not only working in agencies but also working as the client. Ana has worked as communication consultant in Bairro Alto and as the client, she was responsible for the public relations of the Group Os Mosqueteiros. Since 2008, she’s been working in agencies with the daily challenge of creating communication strategies that answer to the needs of brands.

• Rita Ramalho has over 15 years of experience in communication and public relations. Rita has already developed and followed the launch of big national and international brands, mostly brands related to beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Rita is passioned for brands and people and public relations are in her DNA.

• José Franco started his professional career as a journalist and throughout the years, has filled positions such as corporate communications manager and communication director. In 2007 he founded Corpcom, which is currently one of the most prestigious agencies in Portugal. Corpcom works as an extension of the PR and communications department of brands, companies, people and organizations by helping them to find the right opportunities to improve relationships and its reputation.

• Briahna Gatlin launched Swank PR in 2007, offering services of pubic relations, media wrting, media consultancy and event coordination, soliciting sponsorships. In addition, Birahna has over 10 years of experience in writing for magazines such as Source Magazine, Mass Appeal Magazine, XXL Magazine and Tribune Media. Briahna has been recognized for her work by receiving several awards.

• Ben Caspersz founded Claremont in 2008 as a response to the convergency of the public relations sector and digital communication. Ben has led winning campaigns in some of the best communication agencies in London and he works daily in the communication of brands, governments, charities, startups, among others.

• Chantal Bowman-Boyles is a veteran in managing the communication and marketing programs for organizations that intend to increase their profile in the UK, Europa and globally. Throughout the years, Chantal has worked in several industries, including technology, social impact, financial services and energy. Chantal founded Finn Partners in Europe in 2013 and since then, she has made it grow through the acquisition and integration of specialized agencies into the team and winning clients accounts.

The Lisbon PR Awards, project organized by the Lisbon Awards Group, was born in the sense of distinguishing the best projects developed for the communication of brands.

The submitted projects will be evaluated by an online jury panel composed by the members just announced and other professionals of the public relations sector.

The entire submissions process is made through the festival’s exclusive online platform.

For more informations please contact [email protected] or visit our website at https:// www.lisbonprawards.com/.

