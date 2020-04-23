Lisbon International Advertising Festival announces its executive jury panel

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lisbon International Advertising Festival, integrated part of the festivals group, Lisbon Ad Festivals Group, has the pleasure to announce the executive jury panel of the 2020 edition.

The festival dedicated to creativity will have the participation of Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer Asia at VMLY&R, David Kolbusz, Chief Creative Officer at Droga5 and Rui Rijo Ferreira, Marketing Director at Jaba Recordati. Valerie, David and Rui will join the previously announced president of the jury, Eva Santos Bouzas, Global Chief Creative Officer at Proximity Worldwide.

• Valerie Madon, for more than 20 years, has worked with brand-building and developing creative solutions for major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Procter & Gamble, Singapore Airlines, HSBC, Burger King, VISA and many others. Over the years, Valerie has been recognized with several awards for her achievements. In addition to painting, advertising and spending time with her family, she finds refugee in cooking, having started an artisan ice cream shop with her husband.

• David Kolbusz joined Droga5’s London office in 2015. Before, he was Executive Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy New York, where he was able to grow their creative profile, doing brand-building work for brands such as Gap, Delta Airlines, Southern Comfort, Nike’s Jordan Brand and Squarespace. David combines a global vision with strategic rigor and the passion for making brands famous.

• Rui Rijo Ferreira is now the Marketing Director of all business units at the Pharmaceutical Jaba Recordati and at Recordati Ireland. Rui started by studying Public Relations and Advertising and then, he did two postgraduate studies, one in Marketing and International Businesses and another in Digital Marketing. He has developed a successful career in Marketing, especially in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Rui is also part of the editorial board of Marketeer Magazine, one of the most prestigious magazines in the Portuguese marketing sector.

The Lisbon Awards Group, entity responsible for the project, is proud to present its prestigious jury panel that will vote on the submitted projects between the 16th and the 18th of September.

The submissions are opened and until May 14th, all submitted projects will benefit from a 10% discount.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at https:// www.lisbonadfestival.com/.

( 0 ) ( 0 )