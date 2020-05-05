Lisbon Effectiveness International Advertising Festival announces its Executive Jury Panel

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lisbon Ad Festivals Group announces the Executive Jury panel of the Lisbon Effectiveness International Advertising Festival.

The panel is composed by Joana Garoupa, Global Head of Communications and Brand Marketing at Galp, Karina Wilsher, Partner & Global CEO at Anomaly and Rodger Beekman, Chief Experience at PwC’s Experience Center Amsterdam. These jury members will join the president of the jury, which was previously announces, Luís Silva Dias, CEO at FCB International.

• Joana Garoupa has over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Communication and her professional career started in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations agencies, such as McCann Erickson, Publicis, Emirec and DDB. She has been the leader of Siemens’ Marketing and Communication and now, she leads the team that defines the strategy of Galp’s brand identity and of its institutional portfolio. Joana is passioned for brands and she has been participating in initiatives that promote gender equality discussion.

• Karina Wilsher was Partner & CEO of the Anomaly’s New York office for seven years, following a period of growth and evolution. In 2017, she became Global COO to help strengthen the company’s seven offices and in 2018, she became Global CEO, position that she currently holds. Before arriving at Anomaly, Karina worked at Fallon London, helping the agency going from a startup to one of the most prestigious agencies. Karina is a Board Member of Effie Worldwide, Chair of Effie UK Council, a founding member of TimesUPAdvertising and a longtime member of Women in Advertising and Communications (WACL).

• Rodger Beekman has experienced working in several parts of the world, including Asia, Russia, Middle East and Europe, in agencies such as BBDO, Havas, TBWA, McCann Erickson and Saatchi & Saatchi. Currently, he is proud to be e pioneer in taking creativity to consultancy. Rodger believes that awards are important because they offer a chance to admire, inspire and encourage clientes, creatives and the industry to reinvent itself over and over again.

The Executive Jury will vote on the projects on the shortlist, previously selected by a Grand Jury that will vote remotely. This way, the executive jurors will have the responsibility to choose the winners of the festival.

The Lisbon Effectiveness International Advertising Festival’s submissions continues to be open until June 30th and it is made through the official online platform of the festival.

