Lions Club officers installed

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On June 30th 2018, the Lions clubs of Castries and Gros Islet held a joint Installation and Induction dinner ceremony at the Sandal La Toc Hotel.

The ceremony saw a new Board of Directors being installed to manage the affairs of the two clubs for the fiscal year 2018/2019.

The occasion also witnessed the induction of six new lions into the Castries Lions Club.

Lion Ainsworth Lawrence was installed as the president of the Castries Lions Club, with Lion Lawrence Jean as the president of the Gros Islet Lions Club.

Lion Ainsworth Lawrence, president of the Castries Lions Club in his address to the gathering outlined his theme for the fiscal year 2018/19 “Committed to Serve”.

Lions Club International is the world largest service organization with 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs.

We provide valuable service in 210 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.