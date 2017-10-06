Lions and Leos of Zone 3B host Multiple District 60 at the 29th Mid-year Conference

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lions and Leos of Zone 3B, Saint Lucia – (Castries, Vieux Fort, Soufriere Piton, Gros Islet and Micoud Lions, together with the Leo Clubs of Castries and Hewanorra Plains) prepare to roll out the carpet to welcome the Lions and Leos of Multiple District 60 at the 29th Mid-year Conference from November 08 – 12, 2017

Multiple District 60 comprises Lion and Leo clubs from the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and US Virgin Islands.

During the Conference members will participate in Cabinet meetings, Council meetings, Seminars and workshops that will improve leadership and other skills as well as provide updates on policies and procedures relating to Lionism. In addition a number of social activities will be organized including a Sunset Boat Cruise, Saint Lucia Night showcasing our cuisine and culture. The curtain will come down with a formal Council of Governors ball hosted by the Council Chairperson.

Zone 3B is proud to host the 29th Mid-year Conference in the year when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of Lionism in Saint Lucia. The theme chosen for the Mid-year conference is “Lionism: Our Pride, Our Passion, and Our Purpose”

We take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the many individuals and organizations who have partnered with us in ensuring that this Conference becomes a reality.

If you are service minded and want to give back to community come, join a Lions or Leo club near you. The Lions of Saint Lucia are on social media.