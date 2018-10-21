Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Lioness kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

By CNN
October 21, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CNN) — A lioness killed the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo this week.

In a statement Friday, Indianapolis zoo staff said they heard “an unusual amount of roaring” at the lions’ outdoor yard early Monday morning.

When they arrived, they saw a female lion, Zuri, in a physical confrontation with their adult male lion, Nyack.

“Zoo personnel made every effort to separate the lions, but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving,” the zoo said in a statement.

Zoo veterinary staff conducted a necropsy on Nyack and found that the 10-year-old male died of suffocation from injuries to the neck.

The two lions were housed together at the Indianapolis Zoo for eight years and produced three cubs, zoo officials said. According to staff logs, there were no previous examples of aggression between Zuri and Nyack.

“We know many people loved visiting Nyack. He was a magnificent male lion and left his legacy in his three cubs,” the zoo said in a statement.

The Indianapolis Zoo said it will investigate the incident and there are no current plans to change how they manage the lions. The attack occurred before the zoo opened to the public Monday morning.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.