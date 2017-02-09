Lion District Governor Errol Lee, MJF audited Lions and Leo Club

PRESS RELEASE – District Governor for Sub-District 60B, Lion Errol Lee, MJF visited Saint Lucia during the period January 29 to February 01, 2017 and conducted the annual audit of the Clubs – Lions Clubs of Castries, Gros Islet, Vieux Fort, Soufriere Pitons, Micoud and the Leo clubs of Castries and Hewanorra Plains

The Audit revealed that Lionism is alive and well in Zone 3B as most of the clubs was performing between average and above average, leaving room for improvement. He noted that “Lionism is alive and well in Zone 3B, as during this audit I was privileged to conduct the induction ceremonies that saw one Lion joining the Vieux Fort Lions Club and Five Lions joining the Castries Lions Club”

He expressed his pleasure with the work that is being undertaken throughout the country especially in the area of Sight Education and prevention through the association with the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association in the Kid in Sight Programme. During a tour of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association he expressed how amazed he was at the extent of the partnership and the work done and thought that this was a model that could be emulated in Jamaica, his home county.

He implored Lions and Leos to “not just recite the Lions Code of Ethics but to Live it, for it is the Code of Ethics that allow Lions and Leos to remain calm in many a situation.” He advised Club Presidents to ensure that the Code of Ethics become an integral part of club meetings.

The District Governor paid Courtesy calls on Her Excellency the Governor General, Dame Pearlette Louisy and the Honourable Lenard Montoute, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment and the Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association; He also found time to enjoy a walk though Saint Lucia’s walk in Volcano.

District Governor, Lion Errol Lee, MJF’s tour ended with his participation in the Press Launch of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Lionism in Saint Lucia.

Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs perform valuable service in 210 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Lions are friends, family and neighbours who share a core belief: community is what we make it. We are also one of the most effective. Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. Our members do whatever is needed to help their local communities. Everywhere we work, we make friends. With children who need eyeglasses, with seniors who don’t have enough to eat and with people we may never meet.

In Saint this year, we celebrate 50 years of lionism, while internationally we celebrate 100 years.