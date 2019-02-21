Don't Miss
Guyana: Linden man dies after crushed by log

By INEWS GUYANA
February 21, 2019

Andre Park

(INEWS GUYANA) — A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at the McKenzie Hospital after he was reportedly crushed by a log which fell from a machine on Wednesday morning.

Dead Andre Park of Cresent, Amelia’s Ward.

Inews understands that Park, who is attached to the Mines at Ping Logging Company, was crushed when a large log slid from a Log Loader Machine, which was being driven by another employee of the said company.

He was picked up and quickly rushed to the hospital, however, by that time it was too late.

The machine operator was taken into Police custody and he is assisting with the investigations.

