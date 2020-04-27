Limited Sexual and Reproductive clinic services

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – As of Wednesday, March 24, 2020, the services of the Sexual and Reproductive clinic located at the Old Nurses’ Home, Victoria Hospital were suspended, due to the conversion of the Victoria Hospital into the COVID-19 isolation site.
The Ministry of Health & Wellness informs the public that commencing Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Sexual and Reproductive clinic services will be available on Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Castries Wellness Centre, excluding all holidays. This schedule for the Sexual and Reproductive clinic will continue until retrofitting of a suitable clinic site is completed.
Please be reminded that Sexual and Reproductive clinic services at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center on Tuesdays will continue.
The safety and wellbeing of our clients remain first and foremost, in our efforts to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologises for any inconvenience caused.
