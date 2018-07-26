Liberty Latin America, C&W’s parent company reaffirms commitment to the Caribbean region

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The CEO of the recently established Liberty Latin America, Balan Nair, and CEO of its subsidiary company, Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), Inge Smidts, underscored their continued commitment to drive the region’s technological advancement so that the Caribbean can firmly take its place at the forefront of today’s digital revolution.

Both leaders addressed government ministers from across the Caribbean and other delegates at the 34th staging of the CANTO Conference and Trade Exhibition in Panama City on July 23. CANTO is the Caribbean’s leading authority shaping the ICT agenda.

In delivering the keynote address at Monday’s Ministerial Forum, Balan Nair said, “Speed is the most important internet attribute after price, and signals reliability and high quality. To meet and surpass the demands of our customers we continue to invest in our networks with a laser like focus on digitization and innovation in this modern age.” He added, “We are motivated to continue to invest in the technology that enables the region’s digital revolution to drive prosperity for the economies of the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Inge Smidts, the first female CEO in the history of Cable & Wireless ably demonstrated her mettle with a thought-provoking presentation at the Ministerial Breakfast. The CEO outlined her vision for her role, and for the company, in a bid to grow the economies of the region through the strategic initiatives of the leading complete communications and entertainment provider in the Caribbean.

Key pillars of the company’s strategic vision for the region include a more customer-centric approach, technological innovation, ever faster broadband speeds, unmatched video and superior mobile experience, all underpinned by continued community investment.

Smidts said, “We will differentiate how we serve this region and how our customers will eventually see us. We will always put the customer first – and ensure we understand and address their needs, help them to stay connected and make their lives easier. We are about making the connection between how products and services enable our customers to enhance their lifestyles and relationships – that is how we create meaningful moments for families, friends, businesses, and communities.”

Both executives emphasized the opportunities for growth in the region and their commitment to work even more closely with stakeholders and regional organizations to address the challenges in the industry. Smidts said, “Let’s work together to innovate and provide the best technologies, so customers can have those special experiences while enabling the growth and prosperity of the region.”

C&W Communications is the Platinum Sponsor of this year’s CANTO Conference. The annual CANTO Conference and Trade Exhibition is the leading information, communications and technology event in the region, presenting an ideal forum for government officials, technocrats, regulators and telecoms sector leaders to come together to ratify issues and chart the course for the region’s ICT agenda. Members of the C&W team chaired and participated in discussions on a variety of topics ranging from “Preparing for the Digital Economy” to “The Impact of Internet Platforms on the Caribbean ICT Eco-System.”