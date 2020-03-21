LIAT to continue flying with reduced flight schedule

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT is continuing to fly across the region with a reduced flight schedule commencing Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The new reduced schedule is in response to the decline in travel as well as travel restrictions and border closures imposed by governments of destinations into which LIAT operates. The new schedule will run from March 22 – April 30, 2020.

The new schedule will see a 40% reduction in the number of flights operated by the carrier following a significant decline in travel due to COVID-19. LIAT has already suspended flights into Guyana due to border closures and will this weekend suspend service to Trinidad, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten.

Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Reifer Jones, expressed her concern about the dynamic situation with the imposition of travel bans and border closures. As a result, LIAT quickly amended its schedule to ensure that it could remain flying and connecting the region.

The CEO also highlighted that LIAT was doing its part by ensuring several measures were in place to protect employees and passengers. These include ensuring aircraft are cleaned to global cleaning standards, following the directives of CARPHA & WHO and collaborating with local public health authorities. The airline was assisting customers by waiving penalties for cancellations and changes on bookings.

Mrs. Reifer-Jones explained that this was an extremely challenging time for the airline, its employees and other stakeholders. She disclosed that the airline is in ongoing discussions with stakeholders, including its union partners, to ensure that measures were in place to keep LIAT flying throughout this crisis. In addition, the airline’s Board of Directors is in direct communication with regional governments to secure concessions and waivers.

LIAT will closely monitor this rapidly changing situation and issue regular advisories to the public. The airline remains committed to flying and ensuring that our region is connected.

We would like to thank our staff, customers, and stakeholders for their loyalty and understanding during this unprecedented time.

( 0 ) ( 0 )