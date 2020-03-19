LIAT restricts flights to Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana

Share This On:

Pin 103 Shares

(LOOP CAYMAN) — Regional carrier LIAT has restricted flights to Caribbean territories where entry to non-nationals have been barred.

A release from the airline said restrictions have been placed on entry to Trinidad, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

These changes will take effect from March 17.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR TRINIDAD

Entry into Trinidad and Tobago is restricted for the next 14 days with the exception of nationals.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR GUYANA

With effect from midnight March 18, the Georgetown Flight Information Region shall be closed to all international arrivals for a period of 14 days. The Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F. Correia International Airport shall remain closed to all international flights. LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Guyana from March 19 – April 1.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR FRENCH WEST INDIES (MARTINIQUE AND GUADELOUPE)

LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe from March 19– April 3.

All passengers booked during the affected period will be allowed to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the LIAT WAIVER POLICY – COVID-19.

The following flights have been cancelled from March 17 – 23

• LI 397 from Antigua to Trinidad

• LI 397 from Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana

• LI 398 from Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad

• LI 398 from Trinidad to Antigua

• LI 521 from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana

• LI 512 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

• LI 393 from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana

• LI 392 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

• LI 523 from Grenada to Trinidad

• LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad

• LI 726 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

• LI 308 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

( 0 ) ( 0 )