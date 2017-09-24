LIAT operate relief flights to Dominica

t(BARBADOS TODAY) – Regional carrier LIAT continued its relief efforts Saturday with a flight into the Douglas Charles Airport.

The relief flight not only brought in supplies to the north of the island but also took in members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and the Antigua and Barbuda Fire Service.

It also carried in officials from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) who were able to do assessments of the airport facilities.

LIAT said the flight formed part of its commitment to assist affected islands in the region.

The airline is currently working on a schedule to aid in delivering relief supplies as well as allowing passengers and persons from Dominica to fly out to other destinations.

LIAT has been working along with several organizations to assist in the relief efforts to islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.