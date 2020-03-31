LIAT issues travel restrictions from March 27th, 2020

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT wishes to advise that due to updated travel restrictions and border closures imposed by several countries, that changes have been made to the LIAT schedule.

LIAT has suspended ALL FLIGHTS into and out of to the following territories:

Dominica

Guyana

Trinidad

Martinique

Guadeloupe

St. Maarten

Grenada

Tortola, B.V.I

St. Lucia

St. Kitts

TRAVEL RESTRICTION TO SAN JUAN AND ST. THOMAS

LIAT will suspend ALL commercial flights into and out of US territories from 28th March 2020 until further notice.

RESTRICTIONS ON PASSENGERS REQUIRING SPECIAL ASSISTANCE

Effective 24th March, LIAT has implemented restrictions for passengers requiring special assistance. These include Unaccompanied Minors, Young Passengers, passengers requiring medical clearance and mobility assistance. Please see our TRAVEL ADVISORY – PASSENGERS REQUIRING SPECIAL ASSISTANCE.

LIAT CARGO OPERATIONS REMAIN OPEN

During this period, LIAT Cargo is still open and available for your shipping needs. For more information, please contact our Cargo Department.

ONLINE CHECK-IN IS SUSPENDED

In order to ensure proper screening of passengers during this COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with various government travel orders, LIAT has suspended all online check-in.

Check-in must now be completed in person at the departing airport.

All passengers booked during the affected period will be allowed to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the LIAT WAIVER POLICY – COVID-19. Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers. Passengers are also reminded to check the travel restrictions of the country they are travelling to.

Passengers are advised to check their bookings online at www.liat.com or contact our Reservations Call Centre.

To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

For those calling from within Antigua and from other countries 1-268-480-6200

For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

For those calling from Guyana 592-222-1725/26

For those calling from Puerto Rico/USVI 1-866 549-5428

E-mail: [email protected]

Call Centre Opening Hours**:

Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to a large volume of calls and e-mails, please only contact us if you are scheduled to travel in the next 72 hours.

LIAT remains committed to ensuring that our region is connected. We would like to thank our staff, customers and stakeholders for their loyalty and understanding during this unprecedented time.

** Call Centre Hours have been temporarily amended from published times.

The information on this Travel Advisory is current as of 27th March 2020 5:00 p.m. It is subject to change without prior notice due to government restrictions.

