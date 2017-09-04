LIAT flight disruptions due to Hurricane Irma

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to the impending passage of Hurricane Irma that several destinations will be affected.
The Miami based National Hurricane Center has advised that Irma is expected to affect the north eastern Leeward Islands as a major hurricane. Hurricane watches are in effect for Antigua, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, St. Maarten and portions of the Leeward Islands.
In the interest of passenger and crew safety, several flights have been retimed and/or cancelled.
Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Monday 4th September, 2017
LI 508 from Antigua to St. Kitts
LI 508 from St. Kitts to St. St. Maarten
LI 508 from St. Maarten to Tortola
LI 509 from Tortola to Antigua
LI 512 from Antigua to St. Kitts
LI 512 from St. Kitts to Tortola
Please note passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook within the next two weeks with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking
To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)
For those calling Antigua from Other Countries 1-268-480-5601/2
For those calling within Antigua please telephone 480-5582
For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428
LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation and hotel accommodation.
Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.
Persons are asked to continue to monitor their local media and weather reports. LIAT will continue to monitor the progress of the hurricane and will issue further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media platforms.
LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these delays/cancellations as a result of the passage of the impending hurricane.
The next advisory will be given at 3:00p.m. on Monday 4th September, 2017.
