LIAT extends suspension of passenger services

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT will extend the suspension of passenger services to May 15 given the current environment.

Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Julie Reifer-Jones explained that extension of the suspension was based on a review by the board of directors and executive management of the airline.

“Several destinations have extended their border closures and instituted strict travel restrictions which means that passengers are unable to travel.”

Mrs. Reifer-Jones noted that the airline was however still operating cargo flights to several destinations.

The airline has issued an updated travel advisory for all affected passengers. Passengers booked during the period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full credit. Passengers will be able to rebook as soon as the airline resumes passenger services.

Mrs Reifer-Jones acknowledged that this was an extremely difficult time for the airline, its employees and other stakeholders across the region. While the airline continues to operate with a skeletal staff, she advised that the airline was working to resume operations across the LIAT network as soon as it was feasible to do so.