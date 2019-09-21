LIAT CEO: Recent media reports the airline on verge of collapse are “damaging”

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT will continue operating across the region despite the challenges the airline is facing. This was confirmed by LIAT Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones.

Mrs. Reifer-Jones stated that LIAT was disappointed to again see media reports circulating about the airline being on the verge of collapse. She advised that LIAT was in the midst of a restructuring exercise which included sensitive discussions with its stakeholders.

She noted that the media reports were not only damaging to the airline but eroded the confidence of the travelling public. She acknowledged that the airline continued to face challenges in the context of the region’s economic prospects as well as other factors which were causing a decline in intra-regional travel. She, however, noted that the airline continues to operate its full schedule of weekly flights to its 15 destinations.

The CEO expressed the company’s commitment to the region and indicated the company’s improved On-Time Performance and Customer Service were being recognized by the travelling public. She emphasized that the airline’s priority of providing a safe and comfortable flight experience was paramount and LIAT would continue to aim to improve its services.

Mrs. Reifer-Jones also advised that discussions with Governments across the LIAT network were continuing as the airline negotiates with territories to contribute through a Minimum Revenue Guarantee Model. This would ensure that the airline was on a sustainable footing as it continues to serve the region.

The Chief Executive Officer also stated that LIAT’s schedule over the last six to eight weeks has been impacted by various weather systems as is expected at this time of the year.

During the hurricane season, some flights will be delayed or cancelled but LIAT is committed to restoring service in a timely manner, she explained.

LIAT currently operates 491 flights weekly across its network of 15 destinations with a fleet of ten ATR aircraft.

