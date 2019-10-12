Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

LIAT cancels flights due to “unscheduled maintenance” on two aircraft

By LIAT
October 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

LIAT CEO Julie Reifer Jones

ST. JOHN’S ANTIGUA, October 11, 2019 – LIAT, ‘The Caribbean Airline’, is currently running a reduced schedule due to unscheduled maintenance on two of its aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julie Reifer-Jones noted that the unscheduled maintenance would see the aircraft out of service for several days, therefore, several adjustments had to be made to the flight schedule.

The CEO emphasized that the safety and comfort of passengers are the top priority for the company and that the company was working to return to its full flight schedule by Tuesday, October 15.

LIAT, ‘The Caribbean Airline’, operates a modern fleet of ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft across a regional network
of 15 destinations. It is owned by regional shareholders, with the majority being the governments of Barbados,
Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.