LIAT cancels flights due to “unscheduled maintenance” on two aircraft

ST. JOHN’S ANTIGUA, October 11, 2019 – LIAT, ‘The Caribbean Airline’, is currently running a reduced schedule due to unscheduled maintenance on two of its aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julie Reifer-Jones noted that the unscheduled maintenance would see the aircraft out of service for several days, therefore, several adjustments had to be made to the flight schedule.

The CEO emphasized that the safety and comfort of passengers are the top priority for the company and that the company was working to return to its full flight schedule by Tuesday, October 15.

LIAT, ‘The Caribbean Airline’, operates a modern fleet of ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft across a regional network

of 15 destinations. It is owned by regional shareholders, with the majority being the governments of Barbados,

Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

