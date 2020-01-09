Don't Miss
L’Express des Îles to suspend operations due to heavy seas

By SNO Staff
January 9, 2020

The company said the suspension is for passenger safety

(SNO) – L’Express des Îles will be suspending all operations between Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and Saint Lucia due to heavy swells and dangerous seas.

The suspension will be in effect between January 10 and 14.

A resumption of schedule is expected for Wednesday January 15 if sea conditions allow.

The company said that the schedule between Guadeloupe and Marie-Galante will be maintained for the time being, with the exception of mid-day rotations, i.e. at 12 noon from Grand-Bourg and 1:15 p.m. from Pointe-à -Pitre and rotations on Sunday January 12 from 6.30 p.m. from Grand-Bourg and 7.30 p.m. from Pointe-à-Pitre.

It said the suspension is being implemented to ensure passenger safety.

Weather forecasters have said the region will be affected by heavy seas due to a strong surface high pressure that is building north of the area.

It is expected to produce strong easterly winds of close to 30 mph. and because of that, waves of up to 12 feet or more are expected across the region beginning on Thursday.

These conditions are expected to continue into next week.

Headline News

