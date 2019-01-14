Lewis struck down by injury as Victorians lose

(CMC) – Evin Lewis’s recent woes continued when he was forced to retire hurt as his Comilla Victorians suffered a four-wicket defeat to Chittagong Vikings in the Bangladesh Premier League here Monday

Playing at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the left-hander opener had struggled 34 balls for 38 when he pulled a hamstring and left the field.

Lewis has failed to find his touch so far, managing just 79 runs from four innings for Victorians who lie fourth in the seven-team standings.

In his absence, Sri Lankan Thisara Perera pummeled an unbeaten 74 from just 26 balls as Victorians rallied to a challenging 184 for five off their 20 overs.

He notched three fours and eight sixes, putting on 98 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand with Mohammad Saifuddin whose unbeaten 26 came from 19 deliveries.

In reply, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 75 from 41 balls to put Vikings over the line with two balls to spare.

Afghan Mohammad Shazad stroked 46 in a 58-run opening stand off 32 balls with Cameron Delport (13) before Mushfiqur added 47 for the fourth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (13), and a further 44 with Mosaddek Hossain (12) for the fifth wicket to see Vikings home.

Vikings lie second on six points, just two points off unbeaten leaders Dhaka Dynamites who feature the West Indies trio of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.