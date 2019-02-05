Lewis half-century fires Victorians into final

Share This On:

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Feb 4, CMC – West Indies left-hander, Evin Lewis, confirmed his return to form when he thumped an unbeaten half-century to propel Comilla Victorians to a convincing eight-wicket win over Chris Gayle’s Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League here Monday.

Playing in the first qualifier at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Victorians chased down their target of 166 with eight balls to spare, with Lewis carving out a handsome unbeaten 71 off 53 deliveries.

Anamul Haque supported with 39 while Shamsur Rahman stroked an unbeaten 34 in a cameo at the end.

Veteran Gayle had earlier made a patient 46 from 44 deliveries as Riders, opting to bat first, reached 165 for five off their 20 overs.

The 39-year-old put on 33 for the third wicket with South African Rilee Roussouw (44) before holing out to long off in the 11th over, after hitting six fours and a six.

Riders then needed Benny Howell’s swift 53 not out off 28 deliveries with three fours and five sixes, in a 70-run, fifth wicket stand with Roussouw, to make a strong finish to the innings.

In reply, Lewis carried the Victorians innings, punching five fours and three sixes as he put on 35 for the first wicket with Tamim Iqbal (17) and a further 90 for the second wicket with Anamul.

Shamsur then arrived to dominate am unbroken third wicket stand of 41, lashing four fours and a couple of sixes in a 15-ball knock.

In the other match, West Indies star Sunil Narine produced a solid all-round display to lead star-studded Dhaka Dynamites to a six-wicket victory over Chittagong Vikings and to another shot at the final.

First, Narine bowled brilliantly to take four for 15 off his four overs as Vikings struggled to 135 for eight off their 20, with Mosaddek Hossain top-scoring with 40.

Narine then slammed 31 off just 16 deliveries, with six fours and a six as Dhaka raced to their target with 20 balls remaining.

Crucially, he got the innings off to a flyer, posting 44 off 27 balls for the first wicket with Upul Tharange who made 51 from 43 deliveries.

Gayle and Narine will feature in Wednesday’s second qualifier as Riders and Dynamites clash for a place in the final alongside Victorians.