Lewis’ commitment under microscope in T20 squad

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 4 Shares

(CMC) – Chief selector Courtney Browne has urged a “bigger commitment” from Evin Lewis, after the left-handed opener was named in a 15-man Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

The player’s future has been shrouded in doubt in recent times, especially after abruptly pulling out of the recent tour of India for “personal reasons”. He also missed the recent one-day series against Bangladesh, despite having played in the T10 League in Sharjah earlier this month.

He is one three returning players with fast bowlers Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell also recalled.

“The selection panel welcomes back Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams,” Browne said in a statement.

“Evin Lewis who missed the India series, also makes a return and the panel hopes to see a bigger commitment from him to Windies cricket.”

Lewis has been an integral side of the limited overs side since making his debut two years ago, scoring two hundreds and three half-centuries in each format.

His form has waned in recent months, however. He managed only 42 runs in three ODIs against Bangladesh in the Caribbean series last July and scores of one and two in two T20s against the same visitors.

His efforts will be required as West Indies seek to salvage something from the ongoing tour where they have already lost the Test and ODI series.

“After Bangladesh won the T20 series in the West Indies, we will be expecting a highly competitive return series in Bangladesh,” Browne said.

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard and fast bowler Obed McCoy have been ruled out of the tour with injury but the likes of Nicholas Pooran and speedster Oshane Thomas have secured their places.

Carlos Brathwaite continues at the helm of the squad with interim ODI skipper Rovman Powell as his deputy.

West Indies clash with Bangladesh in the opening T20 International on Monday in Sylhet.

SQUAD – Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.