Levern Spencer wins Sportswoman of the Year again!

(SNO) — It was business as usual, deja vu, more of the same, as the 39th annual Sports Awards Ceremony concluded on Saturday night at the Royalton Resort.

Under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency, Governor General Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac, the nation’s top athletes, coaches, administrators, technical officials, winning teams, and other contributors, were recognised and feted.

Winning her 15th title as Saint Lucia’s Sportswoman of the Year was high jumper Levern Donalyn Spencer.

Spencer became Saint Lucia’s first Commonwealth Games champion, and repeated as North and Central America and Caribbean champion, as well as Central American and Caribbean champion, whilst picking up bronze at the IAAF Continental Cup in 2018.

Remarkably, Spencer has been representing Saint Lucia internationally for just about 20 years now.

Spencer was adjudged the nation’s top female sports personality over West Indies cricketer Qiana Joseph and national football captain, Ellaisa Marquis.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Albert Reynolds won his second consecutive Sportsman of the Year crown, having succeeded in 2018 at the Independence Games, OECS/Martinique Championships, and Elite French Championships, also making the finals at the Commonwealth Games and CAC Games.

Reynolds won the title ahead of boxer Lyndel Marcellin and cricketer Larry Edward.

Julien Alfred also won back-to-back titles, capturing Junior Sportswoman of the Year over tennis player Meggan Dawn William and swimmer Katie Kyle. Alfred most notably won a silver medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, competing in the 100m dash.

There was better news for cricket when opening batsman Kimani Melius was announced as repeat Junior Sportsman of the Year, the Windward Islands and West Indies B team player having topped the averages in last year’s regional competition. He overcame sprinter Shelton St Rose, swimmer Jayhan Odlum-Smith, and table tennis prodigy D’Andre Calderon.

Swimming received the title for Association of the Year, whilst Lightning Aquatics took at least their second lien on the Club of the Year title.