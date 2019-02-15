Levern Spencer wins medal at Millrose Games in New York City

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

NEW YORK CITY (SNO) — Two American records and a near-world record in the men’s mile made for a night to remember at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games.

2016 Olympian Vashti Cunningham cleared 1.95 (6-4.75) to win her second straight John Thomas women’s high jump title. Passing on the first bar, Cunningham cruised through the next four heights before missing her first attempt at 1.95. Clearing the next attempt, she was the only athlete to jump over 1.88.

Antigua’s Priscilla Frederick was second clearing 1.88, finishing just ahead of Saint Lucia’s Levern Spencer on misses.

Spencer is the reigning women’s high jump champion at the Commonwealth Games, Central American and Caribbean Games, North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation Championships, and Pan American Games.

She has produced Saint Lucia’s best finishes ever at the Olympic Games, and is closing on 20 years of international competition.