Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Levern Spencer wins medal at Millrose Games in New York City

By Terry Finisterre
February 15, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Levern Spencer finished third in a competitive field.

NEW YORK CITY (SNO) — Two American records and a near-world record in the men’s mile made for a night to remember at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games.

2016 Olympian Vashti Cunningham cleared 1.95 (6-4.75) to win her second straight John Thomas women’s high jump title. Passing on the first bar, Cunningham cruised through the next four heights before missing her first attempt at 1.95. Clearing the next attempt, she was the only athlete to jump over 1.88.

Antigua’s Priscilla Frederick was second clearing 1.88, finishing just ahead of Saint Lucia’s Levern Spencer on misses.

Spencer is the reigning women’s high jump champion at the Commonwealth Games, Central American and Caribbean Games, North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation Championships, and Pan American Games.

She has produced Saint Lucia’s best finishes ever at the Olympic Games, and is closing on 20 years of international competition.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.