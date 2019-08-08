Levern Spencer strikes gold for Saint Lucia at Pan American Games!

Share This On:

Saint Lucia’s Levern Spencer has successfully defended her high jump title at the Pan American Games currently being held in Lima, Peru.

Spencer cleared a height of 1.87m to capture the gold medal on Thursday.

In a close battle, Spencer won on countback ahead of Priscilla Frederick of Antigua and Barbuda, who placed second with a season’s best 1.87m. Frederick won a silver medal behind Spencer four years ago at the Toronto edition.

Following the 35-year-old’s historic performance, prominent Saint Lucian journalist Terry Finisterre announced on Twitter that the Babonneau native deserves knighthood.

“Y’all. Make Levern Spencer a Knight. Do it. Don’t waste any more time,” Finisterre wrote.

Spencer has struck gold for Saint Lucia at the Carifta Games, Central American and Caribbean Championships, Commonwealth Games and NACAC Championships, over the years.

Placing third on Thursday was Jamaica’s Kimberly Williamson and fourth was Saint Lucia’s Jeanelle Scheper. Both women cleared 1.84m — a season’s best for Scheper.

