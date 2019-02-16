Levern Spencer gives back to Babonneau

(SNO) — One of Saint Lucia’s top athletes, Levern Spencer, is giving back to the Babonneau community by hosting a special lunch for 40 seniors.

The event is expected to take place on Sunday, February 17 at the Union Orchid House.

It is being done in collaboration with the group F.O.C.U.S and the Babonneau Constituency Council.

The lunch is being held in observance of Spencer’s 20th consecutive year of national representation, and St. Lucia’s 40th anniversary of Independence and is dubbed “Levern Treats 40 At 40”.

A cultural vocal band from the community will be on hand to treat the seniors to some special music whilst they enjoy this three-course lunch.

Spencer is the reigning women’s high jump champion at the Commonwealth Games, Central American and Caribbean Games, North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation Championships, and Pan American Games.

The Babonneau native has produced Saint Lucia’s best finishes ever at the Olympic Games, and is closing in on 20 years of international competition.