Levern Spencer continues to struggle at Stockholm DL

Share This On:

Pin +1 50 Shares

As she approaches her 35th birthday, Levern Spencer is having one of the most challenging seasons of her 20-year career.

The Commonwealth Games champion and three-time North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation gold medallist in women’s high jump has been struggling of late. She most recently finished 9th and last at the Stockholm Diamond League.

On that occasion, just last week, the Caribbean’s leading high jumper needed two tries to clear the opening height of 1.78m, and was unable to negotiate 1.83m. Her best height this season is 1.88m, which she did at Doha, Qatar, in early May. So far outdoors, she has gone 1.80, 1.77, 1.88, and 1.78.

Last season, by way of comparison, Spencer only went as low as 1.85 twice, whereas she cleared at least 1.90 12 times.

To be fair, the year is still young for professional athletics, with the bulk of the Diamond League competition still to come. Spencer has not ended a season below 1.90 since 2004, and it’s still relatively cool in the northern hemisphere. The veteran has been counted out time and again by fans and administrators, only to go on to achieve more.

With her Pan Am Games title defense imminent in Lima, Peru, the IAAF World Championships coming up later this year in Doha, and the Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, there is a lot of high-level competition on the horizon for the woman from Cacoa, Babonneau. She will certainly need to raise her game to her usual heights if she is to meet the challenge.

( 2 ) ( 0 )