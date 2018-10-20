Don't Miss
Levern Spencer and co. show the young ones how to jump

By SNO Staff
October 20, 2018

(SNO) — Over dozen young females attended a Flow-sponsored high jump clinic on Saturday (Oct. 20) to learn the basics of the high jump from some of Saint Lucia’s leading coaches, including Commonwealth Games and NACAC champion, and Flow brand ambassador, Levern Spencer.

The first-ever ‘Flow/Levern Spencer High Jump Clinic’ was held at the Jumps Centre, near Vide Boutielle Secondary, opposite NRDF in La Clery, Castries. Below is a brief video and some photos from the event. St. Lucia News Online will have more details in another report.

