Letter writer Sharon Frederick asked to contact St. Jude Hospital

Dear Sharon Frederick: St Jude Hospital is aware of your letter posted on St Lucia News Online and dated February 14, 2017 regarding concerns about the service at our hospital. We are sorry to learn of the experience of your parents.
St Jude Hospital takes our responsibility to providing the best possible care to our patients very seriously and actively encourages feedback from patients, their families, as well as members of the public. We would like more information in order to investigate further.
As such, we would like you to contact the Office of the Chief Executive Officer anytime during the hours of 8AM – 4PM Monday to Friday at telephone numbers 459-6715 or 459-6716.
Again, thank you for bringing your concerns to our attention. We welcome all patient feedback as this helps to provide insight into the service we provide and guides the improvements that we make.
ST JUDE is in need of a top re shuffle. No need to elaborate.
Will VH be sending a similar response in light of the complaints against them? Hell no.
I have renewed confidence that there may be a chance for improvement at St. Jude Hospital, after the swift response that this letter was given. This is an example of "why we should always have a glimmer of HOPE" and think positive.
I wish that this family, and all other families who at some point need to interact with St. Jude Hospital, will feel confident in the administration. Victoria Hospital should take notice.
Wow. That's some positive news. St Lucia don't like commenting on positive news. Typical
Congratulations st. Jude's on your reply to the letter writer. It appears that there is something different and classy at St. Jude's. Is it the new chairman and his board ?
ohhh so thats how its done they have to write letters and post it on media to embarrass yall to get your attention