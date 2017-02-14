Letter to the Ministry of Health: “I’m worried if he stays in the hospital he may not survive”

Good morning: I’m writing to you to express my total disappointment at your healthcare service at St. Jude Hospital. In fact, there is no care in healthcare.

My father has been in and out of hospital for the last few weeks. He suffers with angina, he cannot see, and he suffers with high blood pressure.

On this recent trip to the hospital, my mother was informed that he has a blood clot in his leg, yet she has not been given any paperwork confirming this, even though she has asked and will be billed for it. He has been given medication for it to apparently thin his blood, although he is already taking blood-thinning medication, something else she has to pay dearly for.

The nursing staff have an abrupt way of speaking to and dealing with relatives of the patients in their care. It’s almost as though you are not allowed to make any inquiries as this somehow undermines the medical staff.

The nursing staff come around and give my father food, they put it down and walk away, even though he cannot see to find it. They return later and take the food, assuming he does not want it, leaving him hungry and without water. They do not even attempt to try and feed him.

I understand that they are busy and have a lot of patients to care for, but surly there should be more than one male nurse tending to the amount of patients on the ward. If my mother cannot get to the hospital for the day, that means my father will not eat. This is not healthcare, and still she will receive a huge bill for food he is not consuming.

My mother also has to pay 65 dollars for the ambulance to take my father to and from the hospital (they only live 20 minutes away from St. Jude), so why give my father two appointments one day after the other knowing that my mother would have to pay for the ambulance on two consecutive days costing her 260 dollars? Why not just make the appointments for the same day?

Medication and healthcare in St. Lucia are already expensive yet pensioners are supposed to find the money or die. Why is it that pensioners do not get some kind of subsidy on medication? Where is the care in healthcare?

My parents are elderly, my mother is not a well woman herself, and she does not drive. All this running up and down three times a day (when someone can drive her) to take care of my father in hospital, where he should be taken care of is now having a devastating effect on her health. If she is unable to get someone to drive her there and back, she has to wake up at 4 am to get a lift from a friend or neighbour to the hospital, and stay there all day until someone can bring her home again in the evening — only to repeat the same process the next day or for however long my father is in hospital.

I don’t pretend to understand the financial running of the healthcare system in St. Lucia, but surely things could be a lot better. I am actually afraid for my father. I’m worried that if he has to stay in the hospital he may not survive. I am worried that the stress and strain om my mother is going to kill her also. And I don’t mean to be insulting, but there should be a programme put in place for your nursing staff to go abroad and experience how healthcare works in another county such as America or England, so that they can come back and teach the rest of the nursing staff, or maybe hire someone from these countries to come over and update them on better healthcare practices.

Yes, I live in England and maybe we are spoiled, but our healthcare system has gone through huge changes as the government has limited the funding, but this does not cause the staff to lose their compassion for patients and their family, nor diminish their care practices.

I love St. Lucia but St. Lucians can and must do a lot better. Imagine people would rather leave St. Lucia and go abroad for their health’s sake rather than be treated there. If things were better, the money people spend to go abroad would be spent in St. Lucia and that money could go towards bettering the healthcare system that you have.

I look forward to a reply.

Yours,

Sharon Frederick