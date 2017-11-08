Letter: The Director of GIS was obviously provoked but “both men should be scolded for acting immature”

Dear Editor: Picture this. You’re socializing. On your own time and in your chosen space. You’re out having drinks on a particular night with your family and friends.

The topic of discussion. A multitude of topics, actually. Among the topics, that you do not like the ways of your own natives. Is that particular topic taboo to speak about? Is it wrong for any St. Lucian to criticize his or her own people?

Of course not. I hear St. Lucians bashing Allen Chastanet in public all the time. I hear St. Lucians bashing Kenny Anthony in public all the time. And both are St. Lucian nationals.

It was not illegal for the Director of Government Information Service (GIS) Clement Wulf-Soulage to criticize St. Lucians – if that was in fact what he was doing.

St. Lucians criticize each other all the time, so stop being hypocrites. Yes, it would have looked bad if the alleged criticisms were coming from a non-local. However, we live in a democracy and at the end of the day, we can say whatever we want so as long as it falls within the law.

Now, to get to the point: a video which has been going around, in which the Director of GIS and a well-known journalist, now working for St. Jude Hospital’s public relations department, appear to have differences.

Admittedly, the GIS official uttered expletives and he attempted to attack the person holding the camera, whom we presume is the St. Jude PR rep.

Review the video from the beginning, particularly the first 20 seconds. What does it tell you?

Well it tells me that 1. The GIS director apparently had previous communication with the person holding the camera 2. The GIS director is being provoked 3. The GIS director has obviously lost his cool and has had enough of the provocation 4. He lost his temper 5. It is a possibility he may have had a few drinks prior.

My conclusion is that the person holding the camera had no right to invade Mr. Wulf-Soulage’s space. The man was on his own time and space. He was not at work. He was not at a press conference. He was not a public event. He was liming, taking time out to socialize with his people.

Obviously, the camera person was not pleased with what he overheard. But then again he should have been minding his own business. That did not give him the right to approach the director in the manner in which he did.

And to make matters worse he began recording the proceedings.

The cameraman is deemed to be a professional. He knows the rules. That was an ambush. That was unprofessional.

Did he ask the director nicely for an interview? Why did he start recording without getting proper permission?

I would like to see this St. Jude PRO do the same thing with other government officials, and then report back to us how it all went down.

I would advise the police that if anyone should be arrested, that the cameraman should be included, for harassment.

Both should be locked up in this case. That was provocation, obvious provocation. Troublesome.

I would also advise the police to not waste its limited precious resources on foolishness. This was childish, petty, and troublesome.

Both men should be scolded for acting immature, not just one.

I rest my case.

– T.M.P

