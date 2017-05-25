LETTER: Relatives sought for Dominican living in St. Lucia

To whom it may concern:
I am writing in aid of an elderly man by the name of Elisha Graham. He is 68 years old and resides in the community of Odsan, Castries in St. Lucia.
Mr. Graham lost contact with his family both abroad and has non-down here in St. Lucia.
I would like the assistance of him getting in contact with his relatives can granted to this elderly man.
Therefore, he has passed the age of retirement and the best thing for him is in the arms of his relatives.
With him getting in contact with his family members it would be an achieved desire which he has contemplated for. Some of his relatives hopefully should be in the various Caribbean islands such as Dominica.
He is a Dominican, was raised in Dominica but has and currently resides in St. Lucia.
He misses them badly and always speaks about them and the memories they shared which bring tears to his eyes.
With this assistance, it would be more than appreciated as this emotional experience would never be forgotten and would be admired. Feel free to contact me at the numbers below.
Looking forward to Mr. Graham associating with his family once more.
Anyone with information should contact: 1-758-461-6710 or 1-758-519-7008.
Thank you for your consideration of my request.
That's why there's soo much killing in St Lucia they are too full of themselves ...ridiculous ,hope this man find his relatives don't know why he lost them in the first place and can't find them,if I can be of any help I will,
Clearly comprehension is a lost skill for the majority of people.....
Is this guy homeless or ill? why can't the writer go to st lucia and find his loved one since he has the location where he might be? my goodness, don't sit on your butt and ask people to find your family for you, choops. you all are too stuck up.
Anonymous you are sounding mean for no justified cause. Keep your negative comments to yourself. They are trying to locate their elderly relative. He is 68 years and anything could be wrong with him, hence he may have lost contact with them. Stop and put yourself in their shoes before you cast your uniformed and unintelligent comments because there is absolutely no need for it.
Some of us read to respond n not read to understand. Yall are to quick to judge n come to conclusions. They never said he's missing. They said he lost contact with his fsmily abroad n this article serves as a means to initiate some form of hope in retrieving his family.
I am pretty sure that he will be located soon, good luck anyways.
Ms Marilyn,
please request that this be publish on the Dominica news sites: Here are a few
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/
http://sundominica.com/
https://www.dominicavibes.dm/
hope this helps
This was published on DNO his cousin left a comment apparently they're not interested
I know Elisia very well he used to work one time at Dillys, we worked together. I always see him carrying stuff for people.
At that age, if the gentleman is not otherwise incapcitated, he is quite capable of contacting his family wherever they are. I don't understand why someone should be asking us in Odsan to look for him. Is he lost? And I was confused when the person asking for help in locating the man wrote something to the effect that he misses his family and about crying or something like that. How does the person know that, he or she does not even know where the man is? In passing, I just want to say that the letter was badly written.
Shut the hell up
Amen... a whole bunch of words that didn't make sense to me.
You're such an uncompasaionate a---e!
You are not alone. The structure of this letter did not convey the message in a clear manner. At first it sounded like the man is missing. Then it is saying that the man is missing his family. Even the heading is not right. Sounds like relatives are looking for the man and not the man looking for his relatives. The message is distorted.