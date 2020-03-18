Letter from Flow to customers

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Dear Valued Customers and Partners,

We are facing an unprecedented situation with the Coronavirus. Developments are rapidly occurring. Decisions are being made in real-time that affect our families, colleagues and our communities.

One thing that remains consistent and critical, is the ability for you to communicate with each other, connect with your loved ones, and conduct your business as best as possible in these challenging times. We understand that the products and services we deliver to you are absolutely essential. We need to be here for you and for our communities, now more than ever, as we know you are relying on us to stay connected.

We are committed to ensuring you remain connected. Committed to serving hospitals, facilitating online courses and keeping our Government online. We are helping families connect with each other to confirm that everyone is safe. We will continue to serve our small businesses who are relying on us to make sure they can process transactions. Keeping you connected via the services we offer is our greatest priority at this time.

Flow’s leadership team is meeting continuously to assess and appropriately respond to this crisis as it evolves, including but not limited to, adjusting our operations to maintain continuity, convenience and to support the health and safety of those impacted. In addition, Flow is operating in accordance with guidance from local Government and Public Health authorities. Of course, the health and welfare of both our employees and customers remain top priority. We have put in place many virus-mitigating actions which will result in a reduction of potential transmission. We have extensive online collaboration capabilities for you to communicate with each of us. We are working tirelessly to help everyone stay safe while at the same time continuing to serve you.

Please see below, measures we are taking to help you stay connected, as well as some more information on how you can contact us:

Health and Safety:

At Flow, we have always taken the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and we have the highest safety standards in the industry. We have now taken additional actions:

• We have increased our store and office cleaning to 3 times a day.

• We are frequently cleaning doors, counters and other high frequency touch areas.

• We have provided tools and trained our employees and external teams, to keep them and you safe, in case they need to install or do service checks inside your homes.

• We are following all World Health Organization (WHO) and National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) guidelines as they evolve.

Customer Service & Stores:

We have many remote service solutions, that will allow colleagues to work from home and avoid crowded areas, however, our Customer Service team via our Regional Call Centre will continue to operate 24/7. Please continue using this medium to inform us of any service disruptions.

Our stores will remain open, but please check opening hours as they may change for safety reasons. Store Hours are available at: https://discoverflow.co/saint-lucia/find-a-store

• Baywalk: MON-FRI 9AM – 6PM, SAT 10AM – 6PM

• Dayana: MON-FRI 8AM – 5PM, SAT 8AM – 1PM

• Soufriere: MON-FRI 8AM – 4PM, SAT 8AM – 12PM

• Vieux Fort: MON-FRI 8AM – 4:30PM, SAT 8AM – 12:30PM

Alternatively, you can download and use the MyFlow Self Care App to:

✓ View & Pay Your Bill ✓ Top Up ✓ Buy Prepaid Plans and Add-ons

Should you require any further assistance:

Call us at 1-800-804-2994 Find us online at: https://discoverflow.co/saint-lucia/ Online Chat:

https://discoverflow.co/saint-lucia/chat (9AM – 6PM EST)

Due to the unprecedented nature of this situation you may experience longer waiting periods given the extra demand and we ask for your understanding.

Keeping Our Network Up We are proud to own the most resilient and reliable mobile network in St. Lucia, with island-wide LTE coverage and we continue investing and upgrading our Fixed Network across the country to improve speeds and reliability. Due to the anticipated, unprecedented, connectivity demand ahead, we expect our network to be stretched to unpredictable levels. We are doing all that is possible to increase the capacity and speed of our network, but you may experience limited intermittent interruptions if traffic volumes reach critical levels. We have activated our emergency plan and our technical team, our “Heroes”, will be working around the clock to fix any service interruption issues to keep you, your family and businesses connected.

We are fully dedicated to doing what is in the best interest of our colleagues and customers and will continue to communicate the information shared by NEMAC and other Government agencies as the events unfold.

We are by your side, keeping you connected when it matters most!

( 0 ) ( 0 )