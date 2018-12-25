“Let us not forget the other times of the year” – PM Chastanet’s Christmas Day message

(SNO) — In his Christmas Day message, posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet extended Christmas “wishes to you and your families, wherever you may be” but pointed out that we should strive to express the same spirit of generosity and love all year.

He explained that as “we gather today with family and friends, let us remember the reason for this season — a time for giving and sharing.

“And although we may extend ourselves by offering gifts and special greetings let us not forget the other times of the year when we should be just as caring and loving to all Saint Lucians and our fellow man.”

He spoke about the importance of having loved ones, near or far.

“During this past year we have endured the trials and tribulations of life and are reminded every day of the importance of family and friends. The joy that we share with others is a magnificent testimony to the benefit of mutual respect and understanding, critical for us all to coexist in true harmony.

“On this glorious day let us give thanks, not just for all the food and drink we share, but for the opportunity to have loved ones near. And even though the miles may be between those whom you may want to see, I am sure memories of the good times spent on other occasions will warm your hearts with love,” he said.

Chastanet reminded that the life and teachings of Christ is the foundation of the Christmas season, an example for everyone to follow.

He also told the nation not to forget the “sick and shut in” for they also have family and friends. He called on Saint Lucians and residents to “extend a hand in friendship and love” to make Saint Lucia and the world a better place.

“So, to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad, my family and I extend Christmas wishes to you and your families, wherever you may be. My love goes out to all Saint Lucians as we celebrate during this festive season and I look forward to the New Year with great excitement and anticipation as we journey together,” he concluded.