Leslie Land man busted with machete in trousers

By SNO Staff
November 5, 2018

(SNO) — A 23-year-old Leslie Land, Castries resident is scheduled to appear in court later this month after he was charged for being armed with a machete, according to reliable sources.

Raheem Louis was arrested by a City Police officer on Sunday, Nov. 4, around 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Park in Castries, after the cop discovered the machete hidden in his trousers during a search.

Louis was formally charged and received station bail in the sum of $500.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 30, 2018.

