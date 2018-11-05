Leslie Land man busted with machete in trousers

Share This On:

(SNO) — A 23-year-old Leslie Land, Castries resident is scheduled to appear in court later this month after he was charged for being armed with a machete, according to reliable sources.

Raheem Louis was arrested by a City Police officer on Sunday, Nov. 4, around 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Park in Castries, after the cop discovered the machete hidden in his trousers during a search.

Louis was formally charged and received station bail in the sum of $500.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 30, 2018.