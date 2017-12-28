Lesbian couple, 2 kids viciously killed in quadruple homicide

(NEW YORK POST) – The four people found dead in an upstate basement were identified Wednesday as a mom, her two young kids and her domestic partner – and cops said it may be a quadruple homicide.

“After being in this business for nearly 42 years, I can say I have not seen savagery like this,” Troy police chief James Tedesco said in a televised news conference.

“Only a person of savagery would do something like this,” he added, without describing the crime scene or saying how the victims were killed.

The bodies of the two women — ages 36 and 22 — and the older woman’s 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were found Tuesday in their apartment at 158 Second Ave, according to police.

“This is not a random act,” Tedesco said. “I can only ask that if you know anything, please call us. … [T]here’s not a resource we won’t tap. This will be a full-court press until somebody’s brought to justice.”

The property manager made the grisly discovery on Tuesday and notified police after someone asked him to check on the tenants, according to the Troy Record.

“Right now, at this point in the investigation, it’s just a mass of information,” Tedesco said. “We’re talking to a lot of people, but at this point, there’s no one person who is a person of interest.”

He added: “We do not believe there is any imminent danger to the community.”

Police remained at the scene throughout the day Wednesday, with state police and Rensselaer County sheriff’s deputies assisting city police.

City Councilman Mark McGrath earlier said residents should remain aware of their surroundings and be vigilant until all the facts come out.

“I have strong confidence in the Troy detectives and state police that they’re zeroing in on someone as we speak,” he told the paper.

“The brutal, horrific nature of the crime suggests that this is someone who is psychopathic at the very least,” he added.

The deaths happened in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, which runs along the Hudson River overlooking housing developments in Cohoes.

Nearby resident Shakeria Jones said one of the victims could be her friend.

“She lives in the basement apartment,” Jones said. “I’ve been calling her all day. She always answers but she hasn’t. I’m worried it’s her. I hope it’s not her.”

The previous homicide in Troy occurred on March 24, when Dezmon T. Smith, 24, of Brooklyn was gunned down as he got into a cab on Sixth Avenue, the paper reported. That case remains open.