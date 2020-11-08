Lenard Montoute reports fake Facebook profile

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) –Member of Parliament for Gros Islet and Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment, Lenard Montoute, has reported another fake Facebook profile has been set up under his name.

He said the impersonator is sending citizens a message about a United Nations program.

“Dear friends, I have been alerted that an impersonator account has again been created in my name and has been messaging citizens about a United Nations program.

“Please be aware and reassured that I will NEVER message you on Facebook or any social network requesting money from you or your financial details such as your credit or debit card information.

“I beg your assistance in spreading this message and alerting your family and friends to online scams such as these. As we move even further into the digital era amidst this global crisis, please safeguard your hard earned money and financial details from increasing cyber crimes. #StaySafe #LetsKeepWorking,” Montoute wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday, November 8.

( 0 ) ( 0 )