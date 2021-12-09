Saint Lucia’s national economic stakeholders are readying to embrace change and adjust to the new realities of business survival in the COVID Age.

Facing unprecedented threats to their survival, private companies and state corporations are responding with necessary urgent and long-term adjustments to face new and common challenges — from the rising costs of doing business to absorbing Supply Chain pressures, to returning to the Drawing Board and taking new steps to suit fast-changing global trends — including upgrading professional business skills and business systems.

Leading businesses have been changing top execs, strengthening management and upgrading technical and administrative capacities to place themselves on better footings; some of the biggest players in their respective sectors are now inviting applications for top positions.

1st National Bank of Saint Lucia recently invited applications for a new Managing Director after the post recently became vacant, while also seeking an Accountant (responsible for Projects) and a Human Resources Manager. Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) is seeking a Senior Data Analyst, while Vieux Fort-based Heineken Saint Lucia Limited, a new Brewery Manager. And one of the island’s oldest businesses, M&C, is on the look-out for a new Accountant.

In the public sector, Water, Housing, Local government and the National Insurance have also been inviting applications for top posts. The Water and Sewage Company (WASCO) is seeking a new Chief Operations Officer and a new Financial Controller, while the financially-challenged National Housing Corporation (NHC) has invited applications for a Forensic Audit.

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) sought a Financial Accountant, while the Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) is still inviting applications for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Accountant (deadline December 20).

Another manifestation of the effects of the changing times on the operations of businesses at all levels – and especially in this COVID era — is the transition to online services, with schools and businesses forced to join the growing digitization and online platforms that make learning from home and doing business much easier in the new global and post-COVID dispensation.

The Education Ministry has formalized the digitization of the education process through online learning, while at least two local banks (1st National and BOSL) upgraded their statutes in 2021 to allow them to legally conduct major meetings online, including shareholders meetings and annual general meetings.

Saint Lucia News Online (SNO) asked a veteran senior local banker why the island’s banks had joined the trend of advertising for proverbial “new blood for old posts.”

Her response was that “Banks must also move, like all other businesses, to acquire the necessary skill-sets for the environment we’re operating in now.”

Requesting anonymity on the basis of “necessary protection of my identity, for now…” the experienced local banker added:

“It goes without saying that if you remain static, you’re History!”