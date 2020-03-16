Lead the Way Album Launch Concert cancelled due to COVID-19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lead the Way Album Launch Concert, scheduled to take place at Bethel’s Blessing in Dennery, on Friday, April 3, 2020, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest artists, Emrand Henry resides in the United States of America (USA) and Hayden Billingy is a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG); and both SVG and USA have recorded cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, St. Lucia recorded it’s first COVID-19 case. Since then, closure of schools has been ordered by the Ministry of Education, and the nation has been given further guidance as to how to keep individuals and families safe (especially those at highest risk if exposed to the virus).

As a result, the management of Shem Meluce Muziq takes the precautionary decision to cancel the scheduled Lead the Way concert.

Consequently, Shem Meluce Muziq has decided to release the album, on April 1, 2020, via all major distribution outlets for electronic sales, for all those who have been making such requests. Shem Meluce Muziq is also of the view that in this critical time in human history, the Lead the Way album will be one of comfort and hope to all who will listen. Therefore, for those who have made orders, Shem Meluce Muziq have made the necessary arrangements to make the CDs available.

Persons who have purchased tickets are asked to contact Shem Meluce Muziq via [email protected] or via the Shem Meluce Muziq Facebook page.

The management of Shem Meluce Muziq charges everyone to maintain a sense of calm in this chaotic time and take all necessary measures to keep themselves and their families safe; follow the advisory of the Ministry of Health and remain in the know, through our local news outlets.

