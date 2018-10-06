Don't Miss
Lawsuit: LaCroix water not ‘natural’ and contains cockroach insecticide

By USA TODAY
October 6, 2018
(USA TODAY) — A lawsuit filed against LaCroix’s parent company alleges the sparkling water advertised as “all natural” includes an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide as well as other artificial ingredients.

Law firm Beaumont Costales filed the suit on behalf of customer Lenora Rice, CBS Philadelphia reports, and claims testing revealed the synthetic ingredients. LaCroix denies the allegations.

“LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic,” the lawsuit obtained by CBS states. “These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”

The lawsuit also states LaCroix makers are aware of the alleged unnatural ingredients.

National Beverage Corp. denies the allegations, saying all essences in LaCroix sparkling waters are all 100 percent natural.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when ‘nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added,’” the company said in a statement earlier this week.

“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. All essences are certified by their suppliers to be 100% natural.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

