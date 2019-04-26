Launch of the Caribbean Youth Conference Saint Lucia 2019 (+video)

(PRESS RELEASE) — The “Caribbean Youth Conference” will be taking place in Saint Lucia from April 28-30, 2019 under the theme ‘Promoting a Sustainable and Innovative Caribbean; through Youth Participation, Passion and Creativity’.

What

The Caribbean Youth Conference brings together young persons from across the Caribbean to discuss and develop sustainable solutions, converse with the state’s governance on issues affecting the youth, as well as the opportunity to develop themselves through several workshops.

When

The event will be streamed live on Choice TV and the Saint Lucia National Youth Council Facebook Page.



Who

Present will be the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen Chastanet; OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules; Youth and Community Development Specialist, Ms. Teocah Dove; ministers of government; leading members of the private sector, public sector and civil society, as well as young persons from Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Montserrat and the rest of the Caribbean.

