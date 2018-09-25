Launch of Creole Heritage Month/Jounen Kwéyòl

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 Arts and Creole Heritage Month of Activities will be launched on Sunday September 30th during a craft Festival at La Fargue, Choiseul.

The day begins with church service at 10:00am which will be conducted in Kwéyòl at the Choiseul Catholic Church.

The craft festival which begins at 11:00am will feature Crafters from around the Choiseul community displaying craft such as local chairs, mats, table mats, hats, and baskets among others. Following an official ceremony, there will be vending of Creole foods and beverages, demonstrations by crafters of their works, entertainment by various local groups such as Eastern Folk Band, Piaye Dancers Helen Folk Dancers and others. The curtains will be brought down by the various genres of local drumming including Koutumba, Solo, Débòt Kont etc, by groups from Piaye and other communities.

In order to make Creole Heritage Month/Jounen Kwéyòl 2018 a great success, FRC, along with CDF and Events Company of Saint Lucia, Inc. (ECSL) are collaborating with a number of government ministries and departments, including Culture and Local Government, Departments of Fisheries and Forestry in the Ministry of Agriculture, SEDU and Department of Sustainable Development in the Ministry of Education.