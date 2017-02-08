Flow lauds Lisa Marie on Top Model progress

PRESS RELEASE – Lisa Marie Faustin, Saint Lucia’s representative in the third season of the Caribbean Next Top Model fashion-themed reality TV show, has made her country proud following her impressive performance in the first round of the contest.

After intense competition, Miss Faustin made it through to the second round of the competition. The young model was congratulated by Flow Saint Lucia on her success.

Flow, the Caribbean’s leading quad-play telecoms provider is a major sponsor of Caribbean Next Top Model.

Terry Finisterre, acting Marketing & Communications Executive at Flow Saint Lucia, said, “Flow is extremely proud of Lisa Marie, and we congratulate her on her fantastic performance so far. Coming just ahead of Saint Lucia’s 38th independence Anniversary celebrations, her win is a gift to Saint Lucia and gives us more reason to feel proud to be Saint Lucian! We can’t wait to see her hit the stage at the next round.”

Said Miss Faustin: “I’m beyond excited!! But I must contain myself because the competition just began. My mind is fixed on getting through every challenge no matter how difficult it may seem. I will succeed! I am so proud to be representing Saint Lucia. The support is endless and I don’t feel alone. My Saint Lucians got me, like I got them!”

The series premiere on 30 January was carried live and exclusively on Flow 1, giving Flow customers front-row seats to enjoy all the exciting action.

The show features a group of aspiring models from 15 Caribbean countries, all vying to become the next Caribbean supermodel and reach the top of the global fashion industry. Season 3 is being filmed in the picturesque and enchanting Spice Isle of the Caribbean, Grenada‚ home to the Season 2 winner, Kittisha Doyle,

“Once again, Flow customers will be able to enjoy a great interactive experience as they follow the live action wherever they are via our Flow-to-Go app, and catch up Seasons 1 and 2 re-runs via Flow’s video on demand services (VoD). Viewers can also watch re-runs of the show on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on Flow 1,” said Finisterre.

The winner of Season 3 of Caribbean Next Top Model will travel to Jamaica in June to grace the catwalk of Caribbean Fashion Week, and will appear on the pages of Pride Magazine with the chance to sign to a top modelling agency and launch her career.