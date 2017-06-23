“Last year… there was literally no debate on the budget…” – Minister Belrose reminds

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Minister for Local Government and Culture Fortuna Berose has criticised the opposition’s parliament boycott, calling it pathetic and childish.

The House of Assembly was noticeably emptier Thursday morning (June 22) after three opposition senators of the main opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) – Joachim Henry, Guibion Ferdinand and Jerome Gideon – reportedly boycotted the proceedings – which still went on to advance the debate on the Appropriations Bill.

The boycott follows the June 20 walk-out by opposition MPS during the second sitting of the House for the debate on the Appropriations Bill.

“I think it is sad that they are not there. The people have placed us there to do their work and what we have to do is to be men and not little boys and respond appropriately to developments in our country. We need to have respect for each other and there was nothing wrong in the way the PM ended the debate,” she said.

“Last year, if you recall, there was literally no debate on the budget of expenditure and so it’s just so sad and pathetic, you know, in terms of what is happening, but we are focused on the agenda of the people and that’s where our government is,” she added.