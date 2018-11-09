Don't Miss
Landslide, flooding reported as heavy rains lash Dominica

By SNO Staff
November 9, 2018

A scene on a road in Dominica on Friday morning

(SNO) –Several landslides and flooding have been reported as heavy rains lashed Dominica from Thursday into Friday.

There is a report of a major landslide on the Bellevue Chopin road, which links a great part of the southern section of the island.

On Thursday, a bridge, the Pointe Rounde Bridge, which connects the northern part of Dominica to the rest of the island, was compromised and traffic had to be diverted. However, a by-pass was constructed and authorities said only vehicles weighing less than five tons will be allowed to use it.

Dominica Meteorological Services on Friday morning said lingering moisture and instability are expected to continue to generate cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It warned that due to the saturated nature of the soil and the projection for additional rainfall, people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the period.

 

