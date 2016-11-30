BOSL
Landslide at Bagatelle

November 30, 2016

PRESS RELEASE – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that a landslide has occurred at Bagatelle from the present inclement weather.

In view of this, commuters are asked to exercise caution as they traverse the Bagatelle Road.

Every effort is being made to have the side cleared at the earliest.

The Department of Infrastructure, Port and Energy wishes to apologise for any inconveniences which may be caused by as a result of the road works.

  1. Concerned
    November 30, 2016 at 1:31 PM

    Why not just close the road it is like to have more landslides if the rain continue

