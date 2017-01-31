Lambirds Academy saga settled; CEO still faces charges

Over two years of countless court hearings and equal delays, students of Lambirds Academy, have finally received a fair deal.

This is according to the island’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Daasrean Greene, who said the matter was settled through mediation between the owners of Lambirds Academy and the affected students.

The attorney representing Chief Executive Officer Dr. Iftekhar Shams, said that the students were reimbursed their tuition and other expenses incurred while on Saint Lucia.

“As it stands now, Dr. Shams is no longer facing the prospect of these charges hanging over his head any longer,” Shawn Innocent said, adding that the matter involving human trafficking is still pending.

Government will now decide whether the students could be repatriated to their home countries.

However, less than 20 of them remain in Saint Lucia and are witnesses to the human trafficking case.

The CEO and two other Asian men have been accused of luring them here, with promises of an education and jobs overseas.

The students are mainly from Nepal, India and the Philippines.

They claimed that they each paid US$9, 000 for the courses and US$13,000 to get to Saint Lucia, to undertake various courses.

However on arrival here, they were told by law enforcement authorities that they had been duped.